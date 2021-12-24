The prospect of gas tax reductions and regional funding changes from Richmond have some in Northern Virginia concerned about the long-term transportation plans in the region.
Virginia Railway Express is moving forward with a plan to take on $130 million in debt next year that will be used for its contribution to the Transforming Rail in Virginia plan to expand the commuter service and construct a new Long Bridge over the Potomac River.
But some of the region’s transportation leaders are concerned that a gas tax reduction promised by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on the campaign trail or a restructuring of the state’s transportation contributions to Northern Virginia could jeopardize VRE and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority funding in the future, even as the federal infrastructure bill promises to fund future transportation projects in the coming years.
VRE’s debt will be backed by the Commuter Rail Operating and Capital fund, which was created in 2018 and draws on regional gas tax revenues. VRE’s localities will not be on the hook for the debt, which VRE staff expects to garner a bond rating somewhere in the AA range.
But with Youngkin and a new Republican-controlled House of Delegates looking to possibly repeal a 10-cent increase to the tax from 2020 (at which point revenues had stagnated and fallen), the region’s transportation agencies are trying to plan for a world in which less money could be available for long-term investments like the massive rail project launched under Gov. Ralph Northam.
The plan to suspend the most recent increase is part of Youngkin’s “Day One Game Plan” released during the campaign.
State and regional gas tax revenues support transportation agencies like VRE, OmniRide and the NVTA. An immediate attempt to suspend the tax hike would likely run into opposition from Democrats who still control the State Senate.
Some leaders in the region are warning, however, that with Republicans setting the agenda in a split-government Richmond, a reduction could be similar to restructuring NVTA faced in 2014 and 2017 after revenues were diverted by the General Assembly, and that agencies relying on gas taxes should be conservative in their planning.
“With the gas tax, this body can’t control the fuel market but we’re tied to it, and we certainly can’t predict what any legislative body in the future is going to do,” Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson said at a recent VRE Operations Board meeting.
VRE staff insists that there’s more than enough money available to make debt payments that will total almost $225 million and not jeopardize any credit ratings, so long as there are no sudden and drastic changes, like a total elimination of the state’s fuels tax. And ultimately, that risk is one that the debt-holder will have to agree to take on.
But depending on how committed Youngkin is to cutting taxes, the region’s long-term transportation funding could take a hit.
“It does mean we could have less money to go around for our capital program at VRE, and God knows, for the region,” said Arlington County Supervisor Katie Cristol, who serves on the NVTA and VRE boards. “[NVTA is] very concerned about reductions to the regional revenue sources that fund these critical projects, and that we’ll be making hard choices exactly like the ones in 2015.”
The region will still receive a significant influx of money to spend on roads and transit services from the federal infrastructure bill that passed Congress this fall, and Youngkin has yet to lay out a firm agenda for the 2022 General Assembly session. He also has yet to pick a Secretary of Transportation, which could hint at his approach to the issue.
“We will monitor and we’ll know more a month from now and definitely know more a few months from now,” Lawson said.
