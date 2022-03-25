The owner of Wilson's Wild Animal Park in Winchester and his nephew both pleaded no contest Friday to animal cruelty charges.
The two men, Keith Wilson and Christian Dall’Acqua, were indicted in November 2019 after state agents raided Wilson's zoo and seized 119 animals, including lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and more.
Wilson was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on 27 counts of animal cruelty, for a period of five years on the following conditions:
- He will not work, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds, and reptiles, for five years.
- He will have no more than 125 agricultural animals and will practice good animal husbandry. Wilson is allowed one dog, and the state will consider increasing the cap after one year if he maintains clean inspections and good animal husbandry.
- He will allow unannounced inspections by law enforcement, investigators, and a licensed Virginia veterinarian for a period of five years. There will be up to five inspections per year.
- Wilson also agreed to waive his Fourth Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to only inspect to ensure he is not owning any exotic animals and that he has no more than 125 agricultural animals and a dog.
Dall’Acqua was sentenced to 12 months with 12 months suspended on 19 counts of animal cruelty for a period of five years on the following conditions:
- He will not work with, own, possess, broker, buy, sell, trade, transfer, or barter any exotic animals, which includes non-human primates, birds and reptiles for five years.
- Dall’Acqua agrees to waive his Fourth Amendment rights to search and seizure for law enforcement or Animal Control to inspect to only ensure he is not owning any exotic animals.
- Dall’Acqua also agrees to waive any appeal rights pursuant to this plea agreement.
Wilson also faces charges in connection with trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina, along with Bhagavan “Doc” Antle of the Netflix documentary "The Tiger King."
