Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester invited 10 teens and young adults who have lost a loved one to experience an evening of hope and healing at Beyoncé’s "RENAISSANCE World Tour" in a private skybox complete with catered refreshments and food.
At the 2023 Grammy Awards last February, where she made history by becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time, Beyoncé expressed gratitude for her uncle Johnny whom she said served as the inspiration for the RENAISSANCE album, and who died when she was a teenager.
Themes of grief, recognition, and celebration are interwoven throughout the lyrics of the songs, making the album an excellent source of solace and inspiration for those navigating the complexities of grief and loss, the hospice said in a news release.
In the RENAISSANCE album’s liner notes, Beyonce writes “my intention was to create a safe space, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking, a place to scream, release, feel freedom.”
Most of the teens and young adults who attended the Aug. 5 concert at FedEx Field were participants in Blue Ridge Hospice’s new Adventures Through Grief program, a bereavement support group for teens and young adults that uses a therapeutic tabletop roleplaying game method, modified specifically to address grief.
Adventures Through Grief provides young people opportunities to learn new coping skills and allow them to express their grief in indirect and non-threatening ways.
The unique opportunity for participants to attend the concert and come together to celebrate music and joy after losing their loved one comes as the initial 12-session round of the program comes to a close.
“This is a real dream come true moment for our participants, and we are so grateful and excited to be able to give these kids the opportunity,” Blue Ridge Hospital president and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried said in a statement.
“An important part of processing grief is allowing for moments of joy and celebration. We want our participants to know that it is okay to be joyful again – it’s okay to receive good things in life and accept happiness and peace,” said Christina Thomas, LCSW, Children and Families Grief Support for the hospice.
The event was made possible in partnership with the Washington Commanders.
