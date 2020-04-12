The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning at 4 a.m. for the Washington metro area ahead of strong storms moving in.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday, especially during the late morning and early afternoon hours, the weather service said. Damaging winds, large hail, and an increased threat for tornadoes exists. Localized flooding is also possible on Monday, as well.
Sustained south winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected Monday.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down. A few power outages may result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.