The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the D.C. area from noon through midnight tonight.
A low off the coast will bring sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today for most of the region, including Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington and Alexandria.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and bring down tree limbs, resulting in scattered power outages.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates
