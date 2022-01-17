The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the D.C. area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
The advisory includes all of Northern Virginia and calls for sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Damaging winds will likely blow down scattered trees and power lines, with scattered power outages possible, the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.