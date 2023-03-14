lwx wind advisory 0314.jpg

Much of Northern Virginia is under a wind advisory today with damaging gusts up to 50 mph possible.

A coastal low pressure system meets up with high pressure building into the region, bringing sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, along with the potentially damaging wind gusts, the National Weather Service said.

The wind advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday for Arlington, Loudoun, Fauquier, Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Areas of wind damage and scattered power outages are possible, the weather service said.

Winds gradually decrease Wednesday into Thursday, with another passing front expected Friday into Saturday.

