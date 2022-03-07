The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through early Tuesday morning as a strong cold front is expected to cross the area this afternoon.
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected early this evening with a line of showers associated with the front.
A strong cold front will push across the area late today and this evening. Showers and strong t-storms ahead of and along the front. High temperatures near or reaching records prior to the rainfall. Gusty southwest winds ahead of the front. Gusty northwest winds behind the front. pic.twitter.com/qJQ4cJ56Nn— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 7, 2022
The advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. and includes Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William, Fauquier and Stafford.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has most of the D.C. area under "slight risk" due to the threat of damaging winds and isolated lightning mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
