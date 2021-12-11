A strong cold front with potentially damaging winds will cross the area this afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 55 mph possible.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the D.C. area starting at 4 p.m. and continuing through 1 a.m. Sunday.
Strong winds are expected today and tonight. A line of showers (perhaps an isolated thunderstorm) may cause damaging winds, especially this evening. See map for more details. pic.twitter.com/dRMqVm2OBA— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 11, 2021
Sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph are expected through late this afternoon, when the wind shifts west and northwest and increases to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph during the evening, the weather service said.
The line of storms is also capable of producing an isolated tornado or waterspout.
The weather service says brief winds of storm force cannot be ruled out this evening.
