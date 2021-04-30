The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the D.C. area in effect from noon today through 2 p.m. Saturday.
Sustained winds of 20-35 mph are expected with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Downed trees and power lines are likely, the weather service says.
A cold front moving in will bring gusty west and northwest winds followed by a secondary cold front this afternoon and evening strengthening winds across the region.
High temperatures around 72 degrees will plummet to about 44 degrees tonight.
The weather service urges extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.