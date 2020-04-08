Loudoun, Fairfax and Arlington counties are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
West winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected across the area, the National Weather Service says.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and down tree limbs, resulting in power outages.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.
