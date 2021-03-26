The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for most of the D.C. area through 6 p.m. tonight.
Strong winds, above normal temperatures, and mostly sunny skies are expected today, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The area has already seen some higher winds today, with a gust of 32 mph recorded on the Occoquan River and 35 mph at Reagan National Airport.
Gale warnings are also in effect for the Potomac River.
Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected through this afternoon, the weather service said.
