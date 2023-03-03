The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of Northern Virginia on Saturday as a coastal low pressure system moves through.
Sustained northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
The advisory, in effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes Arlington, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Fauquier counties.
The weather service says tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The stronger winds will be in the western suburbs, where gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
Skies will gradually clear Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.