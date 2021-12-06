The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Northern Virginia overnight as a cold front blows through.
The advisory is in effect until midnight for D.C., Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Alexandria. Northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected.
Be prepared for gusty winds to blow around objects and cause a few scattered power outages.
Much colder air is behind the front, with temperatures overnight expected to dip to about 32 degrees. The cold air will stay in place and bring a chance of wintry precipitation, including a dusting to two inches of snow, overnight Tuesday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.