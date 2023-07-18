Stafford Regional Airport is hosting Wings and Wheels Aug. 5-6 with classics cars and rides in old warbirds.
The event kicks off with a breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday provided by the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) chapter 1099 for a $10 donation. Parking and admission are free at the Stafford Airport, 95 Aviation Way, Fredericksburg.
The Capital Wing of the CAF (Commemorative Air Force) will bring in three World War II aircraft, all available for warbird rides including a Piper L-4, Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder (carries up to three passengers and kids age 5+ can fly in this warbird), and a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.
Ride prices range from $100 to $315. Warbird rides can be purchased in advance for either Saturday or Sunday at the Capital Wing bookings website at www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org and flights not sold in advance will be available on-site during the event.
The Capital Wing is also flying in a 1942 Douglas C-47 transport warbird which will make a pass or two down the runway at about 9:45 AM. It will then be static and open for tours for a donation to the non-profit Air Heritage Museum. In addition, the public will see a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas powered turbine helicopter flying in around 8:30 AM and then be on static display. All aircraft will appear depending on weather, unscheduled maintenance, or pilot availability.
The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ‘Em Flying” to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew the WWII warbirds. The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, please contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.
The “Wheels” part of the event will be immediately adjacent to the Wings area on the airport ground and includes a large car show organized by TM Auto Detailing and “Stangs and Fangs” Mustang Car Club. Saturday afternoon from 4-6 PM a limited number of registered cars will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take photos of their vehicle in front of the Capital Wing warbirds for a $25 donation to the non-profit Capital Wing, the ”Cooking for Autism” charity, and the Stafford Airport.
There will be a variety of other attractions at the Stafford Airport Wings and Wheels event, including the US Parachute Association, Experimental Aircraft Association chapter 1099, TM Detailing, Aeromasters R-C Club, and the Civil Air Patrol. The Capital Wing PX (Post eXchange) will be on-site and selling a variety of military aviation-themed items. Food will be available from three food trucks.
