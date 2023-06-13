After smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the area last week, causing a Code Purple air-quality alert, it wasn't clear if the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor would get to fly the Manassas skies.
"We need about five miles of visibility; right now we've got two, maybe. If it's hard to see the tower across the field ... probably shouldn't fly," Experimental Aircraft Association pilot John Maxfield told InsideNoVa June 8.
But overnight winds made for a clearer day June 9, and the local air space was prime for takeoffs.
"Yes yes yes, we are flying today!" said Mary Dominiak from local Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, Chapter 186.
The air quality June 8 grounded the Tri-Motor plane at Manassas Regional Airport.
Experimental Aircraft Association volunteer pilot John Maxfield from Michigan makes preflight checks on the 94-year-old Ford Tri-Motor.
Passengers at Manassas Regional Airport wait to board the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.
Volunteers with the Experimental Aircraft Association guide passengers back in time on board the Liberty Ford Tri-Motor at Manassas Regional Airport June 9.
The cockpit of the Liberty Ford Tri-Motor was advanced for 1929. All the controls would be familiar to a modern pilot.
William Bagchus of Manassas and friend Diane enjoy the aerial view while aboard the Ford Tri-Motor.
The long wing span of the Ford Tri-Motor added greatly to its utilitarian purpose by allowing short takeoffs and landings and significant cargo capacity.
Sebastian Sund of Fairfax gets the feel for flying, 1928-style, from the copilot's seat of a Ford Tri-Motor.
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 186 volunteer Mary Dominiak greets visitors to the Liberty Ford Tri-Motor and helps instill the "Spirit of Aviation" to old and young.
The cabin of a Ford Tri-Motor seats up to 15 passengers comfortably depending on configuration.
After a flight, the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor gets topped off with standard 100-octane aviation fuel. With long-range tanks it can take up to 355 gallons to fill.
Parked at the Manassas Regional Airport, the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor is on tour with the Experimental Aircraft Association to promote the "Spirit of Aviation" around the country.
Oliver Delgado Schwartz waves from the right-hand pilot's seat of the Liberty Aviation Museum's 1928 Ford Tri-Motor after returning from a flight over Manassas June 9.
Sebastian Sund hands off a camera for family to record as he copilots a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.
This meant visitors to Manassas Regional Airport got an opportunity to fly in the museum piece that is a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. Known as the "Tin Goose," the aircraft helped launch commercial aviation as part of the first transcontinental airliner fleet.
Local EAA Chapter 186 hosted the Ohio-based Liberty Aviation Museum's plane all weekend as part of the EAA outreach efforts to bring the "Spirit of Aviation" to the people.
"We're here to get people flying. It's our reason for being in the EAA," said Dominiak.
Sebastian Sund, an 18-year-old pilot from the Fairfax area was among those contributing to the EAA with his ticket purchase, $85 for EAA members, $95 for non-members and $65 for those 17 and under. Sund got the upgraded second-pilot's seat and a priceless opportunity to feel the controls of nearly century-old aircraft.
After landing, he was ecstatic.
"There is nothing like that," Sund said.
The aspiring Boeing 777 pilot added, "This will be the coolest entry in my [pilot's] log book ever ... It's heavy and, yeah, kind of flies a bit like a truck ... you have to work it, but it's got a grace. This thing is class of the air."
Not everyone who came out to the Manassas event flew. Some were on hand just to see the museum piece in the sky. Erin Holland from Falls Church brought out her family, including daughter Emma, who has already developed a passion for flying.
"I thought when she said she wanted to be a pilot, she meant something like commercial aviation," Holland said.
"They don't go fast enough!" replied a smiling Emma.
"Naval aviation is where she wants to go," added mom.
Dominiak chimed in, "The [EAA's] Young Eagles are perfect for her. They get kids up in planes and that hooks them. If we can get kids interested in aviation, get them hooked by about age 10, we can make aviators for life."
The Liberty Aviation Museum's Ford Tri-Motor and the team of EAA volunteers head up the road to Frederick, Maryland, for the weekend from June 15-18.
While D.C. area residents are blessed with an assortment of museums, pilot Maxfield said, "This gets you out into it. Real history in the skies, flying."
