The cabin of a Ford Tri-Motor seats up to 15 passengers comfortably depending on configuration.

After smoke from Canadian wildfires moved into the area last week, causing a Code Purple air-quality alert, it wasn't clear if the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor would get to fly the Manassas skies.

"We need about five miles of visibility; right now we've got two, maybe. If it's hard to see the tower across the field ... probably shouldn't fly," Experimental Aircraft Association pilot John Maxfield told InsideNoVa June 8.

But overnight winds made for a clearer day June 9, and the local air space was prime for takeoffs.  

"Yes yes yes, we are flying today!" said Mary Dominiak from local Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, Chapter 186. 

This meant visitors to Manassas Regional Airport got an opportunity to fly in the museum piece that is a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor. Known as the "Tin Goose," the aircraft helped launch commercial aviation as part of the first transcontinental airliner fleet.

Local EAA Chapter 186 hosted the Ohio-based Liberty Aviation Museum's plane all weekend as part of the EAA outreach efforts to bring the "Spirit of Aviation" to the people.  

"We're here to get people flying. It's our reason for being in the EAA," said Dominiak.

Sebastian Sund, an 18-year-old pilot from the Fairfax area was among those contributing to the EAA with his ticket purchase, $85 for EAA members, $95 for non-members and $65 for those 17 and under. Sund got the upgraded second-pilot's seat and a priceless opportunity to feel the controls of nearly century-old aircraft.

After landing, he was ecstatic.

"There is nothing like that," Sund said.

The aspiring Boeing 777 pilot added, "This will be the coolest entry in my [pilot's] log book ever ... It's heavy and, yeah, kind of flies a bit like a truck ... you have to work it, but it's got a grace. This thing is class of the air."

The long wing span of the Ford Tri-Motor added greatly to its utilitarian purpose by allowing short takeoffs and landings and significant cargo capacity.

Not everyone who came out to the Manassas event flew. Some were on hand just to see the museum piece in the sky. Erin Holland from Falls Church brought out her family, including daughter Emma, who has already developed a passion for flying.

"I thought when she said she wanted to be a pilot, she meant something like commercial aviation," Holland said.

"They don't go fast enough!" replied a smiling Emma.

"Naval aviation is where she wants to go," added mom.

Dominiak chimed in, "The [EAA's] Young Eagles are perfect for her. They get kids up in planes and that hooks them. If we can get kids interested in aviation, get them hooked by about age 10, we can make aviators for life."

The Liberty Aviation Museum's Ford Tri-Motor and the team of EAA volunteers head up the road to Frederick, Maryland, for the weekend from June 15-18.

While D.C. area residents are blessed with an assortment of museums, pilot Maxfield said, "This gets you out into it. Real history in the skies, flying."

 

