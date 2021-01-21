Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland sold a jackpot-winning ticket worth $731.1 million for Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The store in Allegany County will receive a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
In addition, a second-tier winning ticket with the Power Play option worth $2 million was also sold at AC&T #130 in Hagerstown, Maryland. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.
Based on final ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $731.1 million at the time of last night's drawing with a cash option of $546.8 million.
The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes.
The winning numbers in the Wednesday drawing were white balls 40, 53, 60, 68, 69, plus Powerball 22, and Power Play multiplier 3X.
Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. In Wednesday’s drawing alone, more than 4.4 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million.
A dozen tickets matched all five white balls but missed matching the red Powerball in Wednesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Georgia (2), Illinois (2), Maine, Michigan, New Jersey (3) and Oregon. One other ticket, sold in Maryland, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the ticket included the Power Play® option for an additional $1.
Wednesday’s drawing was the 36th drawing in the jackpot run that started back on Sept. 19, 2020. The jackpot win in Maryland capped what has been has been the longest jackpot run in Powerball history.
For the next drawing on Saturday, Jan. 23, the Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million ($15 million cash value).
