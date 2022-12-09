For about an hour Friday afternoon, it almost felt like the last day of school at Freedom High in Woodbridge. Students cheered on their way out, the band played in celebration and the cheer team proudly sashayed about.
Rather than marking the end of the school year though, they were marking the culmination of a historic run by the high school’s football team, sending the 14-0 squad off ahead of its Class 6 Championship game against Fairfax County’s Madison in Norfolk Saturday.
“We’re going in with a winning spirit, Kanika Spruill, the school’s student council sponsor and special education department chair, told the crowd, “we’re leaving with a winning spirit.”
Standing in the school’s parking lot, players and their supporters projected nothing but confidence, planning to return to Woodbridge late Saturday night with a third trophy from the season in hand.
But win or lose, those who were there as school let out Friday said the football team’s undefeated season and state title run had injected pride into the student body amid what's been, at times, a difficult year. Senior Daniela Reyes told InsideNoVa that, through football, outsiders can see what the school’s community is really about.
“It’s a really big thing for our school,” Reyes said of the way the football team’s play has turned into collective pride at Freedom. “We’re really supportive of one another. It’s a family-like community.”
Receiver Aaron Duncan commended the school’s administration and staff on helping to rally students around the football team throughout its dominant season. Twelve of the team’s wins have come by more than 30 or more points and in total, the Eagles have outscored opponents 924-134.
“[They’ve] taken pride in the football team and what they’re doing,” Duncan said Friday. “It definitely feels like the school has come together as one and we definitely know that they have.”
But while the football team has grown into a statewide behemoth, the school itself has faced some serious challenges in the last few years. In September, Freedom went into lockdown for nearly four hours after a gun was brought into the building. At one point, a group of parents grew concerned to the point of jointly speaking at a school board meeting about improving safety for students at the high school. Over half of the students at Freedom are considered economically disadvantaged.
Reyes said that people often think they know what the school is like based on what they hear about it elsewhere. But many peoples’ perception, she said, is not the reality.
“You know Freedom, we have a reputation,” she said. “People call us a bad school. But, like, honestly, if you go to the school and meet the people, meet the fans, the football team, you realize it’s a really good community and that the people there are really kind and outgoing.”
According to Spruill, who supervises a lot of student activities, the enormous diversity of the student body and its cultural backgrounds can sometimes mean that school spirit falls by the wayside. But in the last couple of years, as the football team’s performance has improved, more and more students are participating in spirit events, coming to games of all sports, and getting involved in other student activities.
A Freedom sports fanatic herself, Spruill has watched it first hand over her 15 years at the school.
“I’ve been in the stands 15 years … from a time when it was a little dark for sports. … Before, students were a little hesitant about what it all means and how it all works together,” Spruill said. “We have a diverse culture here. And some of our students don’t necessarily understand the culture of school spirit. So we try to really work hard to engage all of our students in that way and make sure that they’re able to participate and see what’s going on and be celebrated.”
Spruill added that the support hasn’t been one way either. At the urging of the head coach, she said, you’ll often see football players out in force at cheerleading competitions and rooting on other teams. Meanwhile, almost every player on the football team carries a 3.0 grade point average or better.
On Friday, though, the pomp and circumstance was about one thing: willing the Eagles on to a state championship win in Norfolk. Quarterback Tristan Evans, in true Joe Namath fashion, said it would all pay off.
“When we win the state,” he said calmly, “it’ll be a tremendous victory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.