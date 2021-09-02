Winning Wines: Trail highlights region’s top selections in Governor’s Cup

In what is now truly a rite-of-wine passage in Virginia, the winners of The Virginia Governor’s Cup were announced in March.
Annually hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association, in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association, the Governor's Cup recognizes the best of the best when it comes to Virginia wine, and is considered by industry standards to be one of the most stringent wine competitions in the United States.
For this year’s Cup, 22 judges reviewed a record-setting 544 submitted wines, ciders and meads. The arduous process of conducting blind samplings and scorings of each wine took place in multiple rounds over a four-week period.
Gold Medals were given to the 96 wines that scored 90 points or higher, and Governor’s Cup Case awards were conferred to the top 12 wines. All wines in the competition must be made from 100% Virginia fruit.
The Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Wine Trail has been created to spotlight the winning wineries. Along the wine trail, gold medal recipients can be found from the northern tip of the state all the way down to Williamsburg. Here are some from our region on the trail.
Breaux Vineyards
Tucked in the northwest corner of Loudoun County lies the family-owned and operated Breaux Vineyards. An impressive estate of over 400 acres – with over a fourth of it devoted to 17 different grape varieties – Breaux Vineyards offers long vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains to complement their award-winning wines.
This year, Breaux won three Gold Medals and two Case awards. Of particular note is the winery’s gold medal and case-winning 2016 Nebbiolo. Aged 17 months in both new and used French and American oak, the 2016 Nebbiolo is a focused wine, displaying numerous characteristics of the Nebbiolo grape variety: cherry, violets and tobacco notes aromatically lead to more cherry, red apple and tobacco on the palate.
Delaplane Cellars
Heading south to Fauquier County, you’ll find Delaplane Cellars. A Bordeaux devotee, winemaker Rick Tagg consistently produces outstanding wines that are inspired by the red wine classic grapes of that region and beyond.
His 2017 Tannat won a Gold Medal. Marked by defining notes of raspberry, violets, black currant and mocha, in both aromatics and across the palate, the Tannat is a wine of great depth, structure, and age-worthiness.
Winery at Bull Run
For white wine fans, the Winery at Bull Run is where you’ll find a wonderful Governor’s Cup Gold Medal white wine, the 2019 Petit Manseng. The winery was established in 2012 as a scenic working farm vineyard, though family lineage dates back to the late 1700s. It’s on 225 acres next to Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The Petit Manseng offers aromas of fresh pineapple, dried apricot and honey, with a balanced acidity, keeping the wine crisp. More stone fruit and tart key lime decorate the palate.
Paradise Springs
If you’re eager for a great rosé, head to Paradise Springs Winery in Clifton. Nestled on 36 acres, Paradise Springs offers an array of sparkling, white and red wines. Their Governor’s Cup gold medal winner 2018 Aprés Rosé is a Brut-styled wine, made in the traditional Méthode Champenoise and aged for two years. It’s clean, crisp and fruit-forward.
Aprés (meaning “after” in French) is 95% chardonnay and 5% merlot and is their tribute to all those extraordinary moments worth celebrating.
Gadino Cellars
Only 30 minutes west of Warrenton is a boutique, family-owned winery called Gadino Cellars. Co-founders Bill Gadino and Aleta Saccuta Gadino fully realized their winemaking dreams in 1989, with a 15-acre purchase of land in Rappahannock County. A full 12 years devoted to vineyard development would eventually reward them handsomely with beautiful estate wines.
Their bottlings have garnered numerous awards, including several Governor’s Cup winners, and 2021 proved to be another great year for them, with their 2017 Petit Verdot taking a Gold Medal. Full-bodied, a good petit verdot will entice you with rich dark fruit, complex texture and earthy tones.
This article originally appeared in the Gainesville/Haymarket Lifestyle Magazine, published by InsideNoVa.
