This morning's snow will begin tapering off around noon without much accumulation, but expect slippery conditions tonight as temperatures plummet to the upper teens to low 20s.
The National Weather Service has dropped a winter storm warning for most of Northern Virginia, but the warning remains in effect for Loudoun and Fauquier counties until noon.
Across much of the area, temperatures are slightly above freezing for most locations, so despite the heavier snow it is having a more difficult time accumulating.
Temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing this afternoon, so most paved surfaces will become wet.
Conditions will clear this afternoon with a brisk northwesterly wind ushering in much colder air for tonight. Any moisture lingering on untreated surface will likely re-freeze tonight as temperatures drop to well below freezing, the weather service said.
