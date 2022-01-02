Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to mixed rain and snow overnight. Some sleet may mix in late. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.