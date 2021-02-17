The National Weather Service this morning issued a winter storm warning for the entire D.C. area for heavy snow following by a wintry mix starting late tonight.
The weather service says accumulating snow is expected through Thursday morning, before changing over to a wintry mix. Significant icing from freezing rain is expected along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor. This would occur during the afternoon and evening hours, after the heavy snow, the weather service said.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are preparing for "significant road impacts." Motorists are asked to closely monitor weather updates and plan ahead to avoid nonessential travel tomorrow and Friday.
Crews will finish pre-treating about 2,000 lane miles of interstates and primary routes in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties today. Drivers are asked to be alert to brine tankers and to give them room, as they move slowly to spray the salt water solution on the pavement. Pretreatment will help prevent ice from bonding to assist crews with snow and ice removal at the storm's onset.
My #brinelines bring all the crews to the yard— VDOT Northern VA 😷 (@VaDOTNOVA) February 17, 2021
Go now and get to the stores
The forecast’s for when y’all snore
Plan to stay home cuz our trucks are large#squishybois #gregpls #meemawtried 🥛🤝 pic.twitter.com/raFKyS2tdO
About 3,000 pieces of equipment will be loaded and staged tonight to treat roads and begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated. Additional equipment and crews are on standby to report, including to handle downed trees or limbs from ice.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
