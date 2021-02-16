The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire D.C. area for "heavy wintry precipitation" from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.
The watch calls for "total snow accumulations of 5 or more inches and total ice accumulations of a quarter inch or more are possible."
Forecasters say power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel "could be nearly impossible."
While the entire region is "likely to receive at least a little snow and ice," the heaviest precipitation is expected to be from the Interstate 95 and U.S. 20 corridors north and west, the weather service said.
Expected precipitation range:
High end precipitation range:
Low end precipitation range:
