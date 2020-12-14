The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Northern Virginia's western suburbs ahead of potentially significant snowfall coming Wednesday.
The watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and includes Loudoun County and western Fauquier County, which could see total snow accumulations of more than 7 inches. Forecasters says a wintry mix along Interstate 95 and the Virginia Piedmont will possibly result in a sharp gradient of snow totals across a small distance.
"The gradient with this storm could be quite stark, with snow totals approaching a foot versus only a few inches separated by a county," the weather service said in its Monday morning forecast discussion. "The potential for mixing looks greatest along the I-95 and U.S. 29 corridor."
Sleet and freezing rain are also possibilities, forecasters say. For Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties, snow totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible, with a wintry mix expected.
The weather service says the highest probabilities of 6 to 12 inches of snow will be across the northern Shenandoah Valley into north central Maryland.
