The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for western Northern Virginia suburbs ahead of a major winter storm expected to arrive Sunday.
The watch calls for 5 to 8 inches of snow for Culpeper, western Loudoun and northern Fauquier starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday morning.
The heaviest snow will likely be near and west of U.S. 15, with heavy snowfall and ice possible further east, where confidence in precipitation types remains lower.
"However, the watch could be expanded if that changes," the weather service Sterling forecast office said Friday morning.
For the western suburbs, heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches likely, and up to 10 inches possible, the weather service said. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible and winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads.
For areas east of U.S. 15, forecasters are calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow, along with rain and freezing rain and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Snow is expected to arrive after 3 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has pretreated Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares in the Fredericksburg area ahead of the storm. For Northern Virginia, trucks were out pretreating after this morning's rush hour.
