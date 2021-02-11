The National Weather Service says "travel could be nearly impossible" in Northern Virginia on Saturday due to a wintry mix of precipitation.
A winter storm watch is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper and southern Fauquier where "significant icing from freezing rain is most likely."
Outside of the watch, lesser amounts of ice will still likely result in travel difficulties, the weather service said.
The weather service says the ice may cause power outages and tree damage and "travel could be nearly impossible."
