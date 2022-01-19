The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia Thursday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
An updated list of closings and delays due to predicted wintry weather Thursday morning.
The advisory is in effect for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and southern Fauquier. Forecasters say to expect snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts around three inches possible.
Precipitation will start as rain and then switch over to snow during the Thursday morning commute.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are mobilizing overnight and ask motorists to avoid nonessential travel in the morning.
Crews have begun pretreating interstates and primary and major secondary roadways ahead of the storm in areas where the process will be effective, VDOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.