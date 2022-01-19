The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia Thursday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The advisory is in effect for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Spotsylvania and southern Fauquier. Forecasters say to expect snow accumulations of up to two inches, with locally higher amounts around three inches possible.

Precipitation will start as rain and then switch over to snow during the Thursday morning commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are mobilizing overnight and ask motorists to avoid nonessential travel in the morning.

Crews have begun pretreating interstates and primary and major secondary roadways ahead of the storm in areas where the process will be effective, VDOT said.