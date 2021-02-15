The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties beginning at 5 p.m. today due to freezing rain in the forecast.
The advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday with accumulating freezing rain possible in the warning areas.
The weather service also says there is an enhanced winter storm threat late Wednesday night into Thursday with the "potential of more significant travel impacts and closures."
Another low pressure system will begin to develop over the southeastern Wednesday and is likely to bring wintry precipitation to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.