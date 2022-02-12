The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia beginning overnight through Sunday afternoon.
The advisory includes Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, southern Fauquier, Culpeper. For the western suburbs, the advisory begins at 10 p.m. For closer in counties, the advisory starts at 1 a.m.
The weather service says total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected, with up to 4 inches in some areas.
The heaviest accumulations will be on non-paved surfaces, but area residents should plan on slippery conditions, particularly on steps, sidewalks and driveways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.