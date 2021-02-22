A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Fairfax, Prince William and Loudoun counties as snow, sleet and freezing rain glaze the area.
The weather service says a coating is expected in Northern Virginia, but parts of Maryland could see up to three inches of snow. Whatever type of precipitation falls, it's expected to be topped with a glaze of ice.
Temperatures are currently in the lower 30s, but are expected to rise into the low 40s this afternoon.
After today, we'll see a warm up this week, with highs near or in the lower 60s by Wednesday.
