The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia as a mix of wintry precipitation approaches just in time for morning rush hour.
Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Arlington, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are included in the advisory, which is in effect until 8 a.m.
A glaze of freezing rain is possible on roads and sidewalks, with more ice expected along, north and west of U.S. 15. The weather service advises drivers to plan on slippery road surfaces.
After sunrise, temperatures will rise throughout the day into the 40s and even low 50s close to the Potomac River. Precipitation will continue as rain, with a total of 1 to 2 inches falling.
Prince William, Fairfax, Arlington and Alexandria are under a flash flood watch from 11 a.m. today to 1 a.m. Friday. Runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas, the weather service said.
By Friday afternoon, the entire D.C. area is expected to see temperatures plummet and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, leading to possible downed trees and power lines, the weather service said.
Temperatures in the 20s and dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening, the weather service said.
Gusty winds and frigid temperatures are expected to continue through the holiday weekend.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.