The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the D.C. area calling for 2 to 4 inches of snow to end the week.
The advisory, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, includes Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Fauquier and Stafford counties.
The weather service says road conditions will be slippery and hazardous conditions may impact Friday morning's commute.
The heaviest snow is expected between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., with snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour possible.
The region is still recovering from Monday's snowstorm, which shut down a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 between Prince William and Caroline counties for 36 hours and left more than 150,000 without power, with tens of thousands of residents still without power Wednesday.
