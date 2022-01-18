The National Weather Service says a wintry mix will likely impact the Thursday morning commute, followed by a potential coastal low that would bring "decent snowfall" to the D.C. area Friday into Saturday.
An Arctic front will push into the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning, possibly bringing with it some ice and snow, the weather service said.
"Initially, temperatures should be warm enough to support rain across most of the lower elevations," the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office said in its forecaster discussion. "However, much of the atmosphere will not be far from freezing."
Colder air behind the front may result in rain changing to snow during the Thursday morning commute. A coating to an inch of snow is most likely, especially on grassy surfaces given the milder temperatures initially, but a few inches are possible beneath any band that develops.
Very cold temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits are expected late Thursday night and any remaining moisture will freeze as temperatures drop, forecasters said.
Another threat is on the horizon for Friday into Saturday, this one with the potential for some "decent snowfall," the weather service said.
Weather models aren't in agreement on exactly where and when, but a coastal low may track northeastward along the Eastern seaboard. If the low tracks close enough along the coast, the D.C. region could see some decent snowfall.
"Some guidance has been suggesting the potential for a major snow storm affecting our region late Friday night into Saturday, but confidence remains low," the weather service said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.