A list of Northern Virginia closings, cancellations and delays due to wintry weather in the forecast.
--- Prince William County Public Schools will be on Code Orange, meaning students won't attend school in person but the day will will work asynchronously. Employees will work remotely.
--- Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late.
--- Loudoun County Public Schools will open two hours late.
--- Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
--- Manassas City Schools will open two hours late. School officials are monitoring the forecast and will make additional announcements in the morning, of necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.