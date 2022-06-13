Virginia is partnering with Boeing and Virginia Tech to establish a service center for veterans and their families to transition to civilian life.
Officials announced the partnership Monday at Boeing’s global headquarters in Arlington.
“Our veterans who are transitioning home have so much to offer,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families will be at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus at Potomac Yard in Alexandria. It will provide career resources and advance employment opportunities for veterans and support for their families.
“Boeing has a long, proud history of supporting veterans and their families during and after their service,” said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. “This initiative will unlock new career opportunities for veterans and their families and help develop leading technical talent while affirming our continued investment in Northern Virginia.”
The Innovation Campus is part of a larger technology hub stretching between Alexandria and Washington, D.C., anchored by the future site of Amazon’s HQ2 in Crystal City.
Alexandria has approved plans by JBG Smith to construct 2 million square feet of mixed-use space within Potomac Yard, including the new Potomac Yard Metro Station expected to open this year. The Innovation Campus includes residential, retail and office uses adjacent to the Virginia Tech Campus.
Virginia Tech’s portion of the property is a 3.5-acre campus with a 300,000-square-foot facility supporting graduate research for computer science and engineering.
In May 2021, Boeing announced it would provide $50 million toward the facility. That funding will also support establishment of the veteran center.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the investment from Boeing, which recently announced it was moving its headquarters to Virginia, supports his plan to establish a statewide network of resources for veterans and their families through economic, workforce and mental health programs.
“Boeing’s recent announcement to move its headquarters to Virginia and reaffirm its commitment to building the next generation of tech talent is a timely development for the Commonwealth, and is made more exciting by their extensive partnership with Virginia Tech,” Youngkin said in a news release. “Their pledge to create the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families ensures that the Commonwealth and its businesses continue to invest in diverse career pathways for veterans and students alike, all the while helping businesses thrive.”
Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the National Landing Business Improvement District, applauded the “much-needed” investment in veterans.
“This Center will provide important workplace and educational resources to veterans and their families that will not only improve their lives but will also bolster National Landing’s burgeoning workforce,” she said. “These dynamic, cross-industry partnerships are the driving force behind National Landing's Innovation Corridor and we look forward to seeing the fruits of their labor over the next few years.”
Boeing’s previous commitment is also being used to provide student scholarships, recruit faculty and researchers and fund pathway programs for underserved K-12 students.
“This partnership in K-12 and higher education will further develop our talent pool to ensure we bolster Virginia's current workforce while also strengthening the pathways for our increasingly diverse citizenry to be prepared for the knowledge economy,” Virginia Education Secretary Aimee Guidera said in the release. “Virginians will reap the benefits of this government-corporate-academic collaboration for generations.”
