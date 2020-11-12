Were Northern Virginia not part of Virginia, President Donald Trump would have won the state's electoral votes.
Updated counts from the Virginia Department of Elections show that President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump by over 520,000 votes in Northern Virginia, defined as the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Biden won over 69% of the region's vote, compared to just 29% for Trump.
Across the rest of Virginia, Trump, a Republican, defeated Biden by about 70,000 votes, winning 50.2% to Biden's 47.9%. The Northern Virginia turnout of 1.31 million accounts for just under 30% of the total state turnout of 4.46 million voters, which set a record.
The updated statewide numbers include mail-in absentee ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by elections officials before noon on Friday, Nov. 6. Localities had until Tuesday to certify their results to the state, and the Department of Elections is scheduled to certify the state's election results on Monday, Nov. 16. Virginia has 13 electoral votes.
The statewide totals as of Thursday afternoon show Biden with 2.41 million votes, or 54.1%, to 1.96 million for Trump, or 44%. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen received about 64,700 votes, or 1.5%, and 19,670 write-in votes were cast, or 0.4%. Biden's margin of victory, 10 percentage points, was generally in line with most statewide polls. In many other states, Biden did not do as well as polls indicated he would.
In Northern Virginia, Biden finished significantly better that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Clinton won about 63.6% of the region's vote and defeated Trump by about 390,000 votes in the region that year. She won the statewide vote by 5 percentage points.
Other updated results from the Department of Elections:
- Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner won about 50,000 more votes than Biden statewide in defeating Republican challenger Daniel Gade. Warner, who will be serving his third term in the Senate, has 56% of the vote to 44% for Gade.
- The closest congressional race was in the 7th District, where Democrat Abigail Spanberger is about 8,000 votes in front of Republican challenger Nick Freitas, a lead of 50.8% to 49%. Spanberger has been declared the winner in the race, clinching her second term.
- In the hotly contested 5th District race, Republican Bob Good defeated Democrat Cameron Webb by about 20,000 votes, 52.4% to 47.3%. Good will take the seat currently held by Denver Riggleman, who lost the nomination to Good.
- The state constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan redistricting commission easily passed, with 65.6% of the vote.
Complete updated results are on the Department of Elections website.
Northern Virginia vote by locality - 2020 Presidential Election
|County/City
|Biden
|Trump
|Others
|Total Votes
|Alexandria City
|66,240
|14,544
|1,724
|82,508
|Arlington County
|105,344
|22,318
|3,037
|130,699
|Fairfax County
|419,943
|168,401
|12,479
|600,823
|Fairfax City
|9,174
|4,007
|302
|13,483
|Falls Church City
|7,146
|1,490
|183
|8,819
|Loudoun County
|138,372
|82,088
|3,402
|223,862
|Manassas City
|10,356
|6,256
|356
|16,968
|Manassas Park City
|3,992
|1,979
|116
|6,087
|Prince William County
|142,863
|81,222
|3,971
|228,056
|Region Totals
|903,430
|382,305
|25,570
|1,311,305
|Pct.
|68.9%
|29.2%
|1.9%
|Rest of Virginia
|1,509,477
|1,580,012
|59,737
|3,149,226
|Pct.
|47.9%
|50.2%
|1.9%
|STATE TOTALS
|2,412,907
|1,962,317
|85,307
|4,460,531
|Pct.
|54.1%
|44.0%
|1.9%
