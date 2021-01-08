Police say no one was injured when gunshots ran out in a Manassas neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported by several callers on Caladium Drive in the Wellington neighborhood around 2:20 p.m. Witnesses said three men walked up to a house and appeared to open fire in a garage, then "calmly walk away."
Police discovered shell casings and bullet holes in a nearby home, said Manassas police spokesman Andrew Seskey. No one was injured.
Seskey said the incident appeared to be isolated to the one home and "there is currently no threat to the community."
The investigation is ongoing and police did not report any arrests.
