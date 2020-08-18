The Barns at Wolf Trap announced Tuesday it is canceling its fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation includes the Chamber Music at the Barns concerts. Ticket holders for events that were postponed from earlier in the year to the fall will be contacted directly via email with information on individual performances.
Some of the concerts have been rescheduled for January, February and March of 2021. A complete list is here.
In a news release, the Wolf Trap Foundation said it is thankful for the continued generosity and support from its donors, patrons, and community. "We look forward to gathering in person again in celebration of the performing arts, when it is safe to do so."
The Foundation added it is continuing to produce and and present a wide range of digital artistic content, including Wolf Trap Sessions, a curated collection of on-demand and streaming performances.
Wolf Trap announced in May that it was canceling its summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.