A 66-year-old Spotsylvania County woman died Friday after a car backed into her in a beauty salon parking lot in Stafford County.
The incident happened about 11:16 a.m. at 4 Harrell Road. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said the 89-year-old driver of a Hyundai Elantra backed into a pedestrian in the parking lot, pinning the pedestrian against an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the lot.
The pedestrian, identified as Hazel Cobb, died from her injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.