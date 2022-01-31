A Warrenton woman was jailed without bond after police say she got into a car with two children inside in Gainesville and attempted to start the ignition.
The incident happened Jan. 27 at 8:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 7501 Webb Drive when the woman got into a vehicle with two boys, ages 9 and 5, sitting inside. Once inside the vehicle, she attempted to start the ignition, said Prince William County police Officer Ami Newman-Paul.
The keys were not in the car at the time and a family member of the victims, who was parked next to the vehicle, witnessed the incident and intervened, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police charged Mary Anne Matteson, 66, of North View Circle in Warrenton with two counts of attempted abduction and one count of attempted grand larceny, Newman-Paul said.
She was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
