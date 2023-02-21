A Woodbridge woman was arrested and a Fredericksburg man is wanted after police on Feb. 18 found four children under 8 years old in an apartment with a sawed-off shotgun, three handguns and suspected illegal narcotics.
Officers were called to a domestic dispute just before 7:50 a.m. in the Crossings at Summerland Apartments and arrived to find damage to the front door.
They went into the apartment and found the caller, a 29-year-old woman, and four children, all under the age of 8. They also saw "multiple unsecured firearms inside the room where the woman and the children were located," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
While serving a search warrant at the apartment, officers located a total of four unsecured firearms inside, including a sawed off shotgun and three handguns along with suspected illegal narcotics, Carr said.
Officers determined one of the handguns was previously reported stolen from a local jurisdiction. The children, who were unharmed, were turned over to a family member.
The investigation into the domestic revealed earlier that morning, the caller and a man she knows were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the acquaintance retrieved a firearm and brandished it towards the caller before fleeing the area, Carr said.
While investigating the domestic, officers determined the victim had an active protective order against the man.
The caller, identified as Antoinett Jewel Scott, 29, was arrested and felony child neglect, possession of stolen property, possession of a sawed-off gun, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance, Carr said.
Police obtained warrants for the man, Jerrell Christopher Johnson, 32, of the 5700 block of Brentwood Drive in Fredericksburg, charging him with brandishing and violation of a protective order, Carr said. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
