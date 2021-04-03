The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking in Sterling on Friday evening.
The victim was walking in the area of Magnolia Road and Locomotive Terrace around 9 p.m. when a stranger approached her. The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and pushed her to the ground before fleeing on foot in the direction of Thompson Square, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.
The suspect is described as being a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” with short eyebrows. No clothing descriptions were obtained.
Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.