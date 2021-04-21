State police responded to a report Wednesday afternoon of a woman kneeling on the side of Interstate 495 in Fairfax County, holding a dog and trying to flag down drivers.
Troopers arrived on the scene in the southbound lanes near the 53 mile marker about 2:20 p.m., where the victim reported that her 2021 Toyota Rav4 had been carjacked after a crash, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
She said her Rav4 had been struck by a Toyota Camry and both drivers pulled to the shoulder. The Camry driver then walked up to the victim, punched her in the face, pulled her from the car and took off with her Rav4. She and her dog remained on the shoulder.
While the troopers were conducting their investigation at the scene, another vehicle pulled onto the shoulder and a man got out to tell them he had a car strike his vehicle, Geller said. When he pulled over to the shoulder, the driver -- fitting the same description the woman gave -- punched him and attempted to take his car.
A short time later, state police were notified by Maryland authorities that they had located the stolen Rav4. The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken into custody in Maryland on a Virginia charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Geller said. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Both victims in the case refused medical treatment at the scene.
