A Fredericksburg woman faces additional charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana in connection with a Sunday crash that killed a motorcyclist in Dale City.
Police say a 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Ducati V4 S motorcycle were traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Dale Boulevard approaching Forestdale Avenue when the wreck occurred.
The driver of the Camry lost control and "made contact with the motorcycle" causing both vehicles to travel over the center median of Dale Boulevard, Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Both vehicles struck two separate trees before coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
The motorcyclist, John Jon Lee, 46, of Rockville, Maryland, was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.
The Camry driver, Katrina Nicole Thomas, 26, of Townes Place in Fredericksburg suffered serious injuries, police said. She was initially charged with driving while intoxicated.
"During a search of the Camry after the crash, investigators located an open container of alcohol and marijuana," Perok said.
On Tuesday, police charged Thomas with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana, Perok said.
She was served warrants at the hospital where she remains hospitalized, he said.
Can't wait to see what gets nolle processed and such charges get dropped to lesser charges, that seems to be the way our commonwealth attorneys roll.
