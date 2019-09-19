A Prince William County woman faces a felony animal cruelty charge after officers saw her dragging her 8-year-old bichon frise/shih tzu mix on a walk Sept. 10, police said.
Officers were in the area of Etherington Court and Chaddsford Terrace off Spriggs Road when they noticed the dog "on its side being dragged by the accused while on the leash," said Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The dog appeared overheated and was not breathing normally. Officers attempted to render aid while animal control officers responded to the scene, but as the dog was being taken to a veterinarian by animal control officers, it died.
On Friday, police charged Stephanie Denise Hillmon, 54, of the 6000 block of 6600 Etherington Court with felony animal cruelty.
