Investigators have charged a Woodbridge woman with attempted first-degree murder in connection with an April 2 townhouse fire.
Jessica Marie Knox, 37, of Woodbridge, was arrested April 22 and charged with arson in addition to attempted murder, said Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire occurred in the 4000 block of Dane Ridge Circle outside Dale City. Knox lived in the townhouse at the time of the fire with another person.
"Evidence from the scene and the suspect’s actions ultimately led to her identity in the incident," Smolsky said in a news release.
Knox was arrested in Prince William County and faces a June 13 court date.
Fire officials have not released any further information about the case.
