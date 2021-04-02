A 29-year-old Stafford County woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she walked into traffic on U.S. 1 in Triangle, carjacked a driver, wrecked the car and then assaulted another driver.
Police were called to the intersection of U.S. 1 and Locust Shade Drive at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a woman in the road interfering with traffic, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
A 35-year-old woman said she had to swerve to avoid the suspect. While stopped, the suspect briefly spoke to the victim then walked to the passenger side, got inside and implied she had a knife, Carr said. She forced the driver out and drove a short distance before losing control and crashing into a ditch.
She then abandoned the car and went back onto U.S. 1, where she continued to obstruct traffic, Carr said. A second driver stopped and spoke with the suspect, who opened the driver’s door and assaulted her, Carr said.
The woman eventually walked to the side of the road where she was detained by U.S. Marine Corps police officers who were in the area, Carr said.
"Officers determined the accused was under the influence of suspected illegal narcotics," Carr said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police later charged Yasento Maria Lobor Koroma of Coachman Circle in Stafford with carjacking, driving under the influence, obstruction of justice and assault and battery.
