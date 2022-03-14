A 27-year-old Woodbridge woman was stabbed to death in Dumfries on Sunday evening, and another woman has been charged with her murder.
The incident happened about 8:12 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of White Haven Drive in Dumfries. The victim, Christina Lanette Smith, was involved in a verbal argument with the suspect, who "retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
A witness attempted to render aid to the victim until rescue arrived, but Smith was pronounced dead at the dead.
The suspect, Rollanda Latavia Garrett, 34, of White Haven Drive, was detained at the scene and charged with second-degree murder, Perok said. She was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The case is Prince William County's second homicide of 2022.
