Woman claims GPS led her onto railroad tracks; charged with DUI
- Stafford County Sheriff's Office
-
- Updated
- 0
A Fairfax woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after crashing her vehicle on the railroad tracks in Widewater.
At 4:38 p.m. Stafford County's Sheriff's Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to a single-vehicle accident at Brent Point Road and Arkendale Road. Upon arrival, he discovered a Jeep Cherokee resting on its side, several yards from the intersection on the railroad tracks, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The driver was identified as Patricia Duran, 30, of Fairfax, the release said. Deputy Thomas determined Duran had been following GPS directions and made a left turn onto the tracks per the GPS instructions. After a short distance, the car went off the rails and rolled onto it’s side between the tracks. She was not injured in the crash.
Train traffic was halted until the vehicle could be removed from the tracks. Field sobriety tests were administered and Duran was arrested for DUI, the sheriff's office said. She was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 unsecure bond, derailing any plans for her evening.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.