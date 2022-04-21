A woman was detained at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge after she walked in, confronted staff and refused to leave Thursday afternoon, police said.
The school at 4060 Prince William Parkway was placed on lockdown after the woman didn't comply when school employees asked her to leave and a scuffle ensued, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Minor injuries were reported. There were no weapons involved and no student involvement, he said.
The woman was detained and charges are pending.
In a note to the school community, principal Xanthe McFadden said classrooms were secured and students were safe during the lockdown.
As a precaution, extra security will be present Friday and counselors will be available to support students and staff, McFadden said.
Below is the principal's letter:
April 21, 2022
Dear Parents and Guardians:
I am writing to inform you that our school was placed in lockdown status this afternoon when an unauthorized individual followed a parent into our building. The individual was confronted by staff and did not comply with their request to leave. The police were immediately contacted and responded to our building.
During the lockdown, classrooms were secured, and students were safe. The police arrested the individual, and the lockdown status was lifted.
As a precaution, extra security will be present tomorrow. Counselors will also be available to support students and staff.
The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our school a safe and effective place to learn.
Sincerely,
Xanthe McFadden
See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.